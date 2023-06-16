Path The News Chronicle » Politics » Umeh’s name was missing from the list of candidates Returning Officer Tells Tribunal

Umeh’s name was missing from the list of candidates Returning Officer Tells Tribunal

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 16, 2023 0
Umeh Anambra Central Senatorial Election

During the proceedings at the National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal One, held in Awka, a testimony revealed that Chief Victor Umeh of the Labor Party (LP) was not among the listed candidates who contested the election for the Anambra Central Senatorial seat on February 25, 2023.

The Returning Officer for the senatorial election, Prof Chuka Stephen Enuka, disclosed this information while being led in evidence by Prof J. O. Olatoke (SAN) one of the counsels to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Hon Dozie Nwankwo before the Tribunal today.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, declared Umeh the winner of the Senatorial Election held on the 25th of February, 2023.

The 3-man tribunal panel presided over by Hon Justice L. O. Ogundana heard that on the day of the election, the Returning Officer was provided with materials and documents where list of candidates participating in the Anambra Central Senatorial election without any name in the column for the Labor Party.

We Supported Abbas/Kalu to Give Incoming Govt Smooth Take-Off – LP House of Reps Caucus
Trending
We Supported Abbas/Kalu to Give Incoming Govt Smooth Take-Off – LP House of Reps Caucus

Prof Enuka, a major in International Relations, highlighted that he announced the result with caution, intentionally omitting a name that was absent in the documents provided to him by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the “winner.”

When taken up by Chief Patrick Ikwueto, the lead counsel to Umeh on if he generated the copy of Form EC 8 E(1) from his personal telephone handset as he stated earlier that after announcing the result he took a screenshot of the document to avoid any conspiracy thereafter, he answered in the affirmative.

Enuka also told the tribunal that when he got subpoena, he went to the INEC state headquarters to meet with the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), but unortuntely, the REC made herself incommunicado.

Later, they invited the REC, Dr. Queen Agwu, along with the original result sheet.

Importantly, she personally presented the document from the bar and the authorities did not request her to enter the witness box.

She took her leave after the panel, parties in the petition took turns to peruse the document.

The demure-looking fair skinned REC was never interrogated.

Kenechukwu Ofomah

See author's posts

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags:

More Stories

Imo Assembly

BREAKING: Imo Assembly Elects 40 Year Old First Time Member 

Adekunle Taofeek June 16, 2023 0
Food Prices Surge As Nigeria's Inflation Hit 22.41%

Food Prices Surge As Nigeria’s Inflation Hit 22.41%

Doris Israel Ijeoma June 16, 2023 0
ECOWAS Approves $5 Million For Sierra Leone Elections

ECOWAS Approves $5 Million And 95 Observers For Sierra Leone Elections

TNC Reporter June 16, 2023 0
VCO Foundation

VCO Foundation, Decagon Institute Forge Alliance to Train, Empower 100 Software Engineers in Anambra

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 16, 2023 0
NUPENG NSCDC Faceoff

NUPENG, NSCDC Faceoff: CG Removes Rivers State Commandant, Institutes Investigation Panel

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 16, 2023 0
Sanusi Lamido Meets President Tinubu in Aso Rock

JUST IN: Former CBN Governor, Sanusi Lamido Meet Tinubu

Adekunle Taofeek June 16, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Ex-Federal law maker

Ex-Federal law maker bags 5 yrs imprisonment over N212m fraud

Kunle Dada June 16, 2023 0
Imo Assembly

BREAKING: Imo Assembly Elects 40 Year Old First Time Member 

Adekunle Taofeek June 16, 2023 0
Extraction 2

Bolanle Ninalowo features as the Villain in Extraction 2 Mocumentary

Esther Salami June 16, 2023 0
2023 BET Awards

Fat Joe, Lil Uzi Vert, Big Daddy Kane, and Tyga are set to perform at the 2023 BET Awards

Augustina John June 16, 2023 0
Until death do us part

Until Death do us Part (2): When Death is your Partner

Esther Salami June 16, 2023 0