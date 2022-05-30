Umeadi, Emerges YPP Senatorial Candidate For Anambra Central, Promises Quality Representation

A Canadian based medical practitioner, Dr Chinedu Umeadi has emerged the flagbearer of Young Progressives Congress (YPP) for Anambra Central Senatorial district in the upcoming 2023 General elections.

Umeadi emerged the consensus candidate during the YPP state Special Congress/Primary Elections held in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

Also during the primary election, incumbent Senator Ifeanyi Uba secured the party’s ticket to seek re-election during the general elections.

The exercise also saw the election of Mr. Kingsely Ughamadu to fly the party’s flag for Awka North and South Federal Constituency under consensus arrangement.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) team led by Mr. Anthony Nwanga, was also on ground to monitor the election, which was conducted in a peaceful atmosphere.

The National Secretary of the party and returning officer for the exercise, Mr. Vidiyeno Bamaiyi, said one hundred and nine delegates participated in the primary election.

He urged the candidates to keep to the party manifesto and ensure that they give their people quality representation.

According to Bamaiyi, the consensus arrangement was in compliance with the provisions of the Electoral act and the guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

“This event captured the State Congress and the primary elections for the positions for which interests were declared.

“The YPP represents an open door in the Nigerian politics.

“We are here to raise a new breed of politicians different from the old stock that had messed this country up and we are hopeful that they will make us proud in the upcoming general elections,” he hoped.

The Chairman of Young Progressives Party in Anambra State, Comrade Moses Obi, decried the glaring practice of buying delegates with money and enjoined the party members to go all out and canvass for YPP in their various communities for the overall interest and future of Anambra State.

In his acceptance speech, the candidate for Anambra Central Senatorial Zone, Dr. Umeadi, expressed appreciation to the party and its members for the endorsement and pledged to bring to bear, his wealth of managerial experience in representing his people.

“I am a certified mental health professional that has vast managerial knowledge.

“I have come to serve my people and will give them a sense of what is obtained in abroad where I have lived for years.

“I respect the incumbent senator, Uche Ekwunife, who has done her best but I believe there are more things that needed to be done and I have come to offer myself for the job,” he said.

Umeadi assured that if elected, he will continually engage his constituents through town hall meetings and consultations with stakeholders, to know their priority needs.

“I have the required experience and expertise to undertake this task so I can champion the cause of my people at the National Assembly if I am elected.

“The fact that I have traveled widely, worked in different parts of the world Nigeria, Canada, Scotland and the UK, has given me the edge over all the contestants in this election.

“I have seen civilized countries, how things are done.

“The experience I got is how to do things the right way through a structured manner, how to carry people along and not just how to be making laws for people without consulting them,” he said.

The medical expert explained that he decided to join the YPP because of the problem of godfatherism, saying the party offers Nigerians a breath of fresh air politically.

“Godfatherism has been the bane of Nigerian politics, where you have the so-called godfathers who render elected political office holders stooge because they determine what they do.

“That is the difference with YPP.

“I joined YPP because I saw a political party with better prospect for Nigeria, a party where elected officers will have less influence from godfather.

“This is a party that will give Nogerians the needed respite and I want to align myself with that vision and ensure that Anambra Central gets the best in terms of dividends of democracy,” he said.

On his part, the Candidate for Awka North and South Federal Constituency, Mr. Ughamadu thanked the people for unanimously electing him to contest for the House of Representatives seat, promising to carry them along if elected in 2023.