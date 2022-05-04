Umaru Set For Aso Rock?

As 2023 presidential election draws nearer, the race is by day becoming more complex and confusing. From the South to the North, every Tom Dick and Harry is expectant ,anxious like a pregnant woman whose due date is close, more anxious with a deeper level of trepidation when there are some underlying illness that could cause complications in the pregnancy.

As at today 4th May 2022, those whose interest to occupy Aso Rock are running into two scores and still counting. More would certainly join, the rats, the lizards, the cats, the fowls etc would by the end of this quarter throw their feather weight into the ring.

We are not bordered by these characters, we are not troubled, we wouldn’t lose sound sleep because of them. We know their breed their class, their game plans and permutations. Once they are able to get their usual settlement, off they disappear from the main scene for the political big boys. Until then, let the drama, the joke and the comedy sessions continue.

Years back, not too distant enough to forget, a man emerged from a humble background. He became the President through a flawed system which of course he acknowledged. He was simple, unassuming, incorruptible, knew what to do to alleviate the very challenges and difficulties of Nigerians. He had his plans but nature took its course, he bowed out too early , the rest is now history.

Though gone many Nigerians wished he had lived longer. Every disappointment isn’t a blessing, but some are, his death though a disappointment, was it really a blessing? Creating opportunity for a minority from South – South to come on board as the President through the ingenuity of the Doctrine of necessity. For the six years or so he managed the affairs of this nation Ebele Goodluck Jonathan was loved? He was respected? Loyalty due to him was accorded? His interest protected? And the 2015 election that saw him out fair? Lack betrayal from friends, associates, aids and political loyalist?

In all these he bowed out, moved on with his life full of contentment. Like a boom, a bang amidst the “shame” and disgrace of losing an election as a sitting President, a novel incident in our political space. Months thereafter, Nations, Organisations etc began to honour him. From the lowly and valley of an ignominious lose of election, he became the brand ambassador of peace . What he lost in the election, he gained far more, as a global personality, whose brand speaks volumes.

His wife was a good humour for the number of years she was the first lady. Confident, with a deep sense of humour up till tomorrow has become a content for skit makers. She was a lovely personality amidst her broken and less articulate manner of expression. Would you desire she comes back as Nigeria first lady?

The trending stories making the rounds in the various social media platforms, giving life and reality to the rumors of Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, moving to APC for a Presidential ticket comes with shock. If the constitution allows him, and APC gives him the ticket and Nigerians vote him, why not ,it is his inalienable right.

This would be a sound argument from the view point of right and legality. How would such argument fare within the armbit of reasoning, morals and principles?

Wouldn’t such mean going back to ones vomit? Romancing with the very system that pelted one with stones, smeared with messy and stinking stuff, took the air off his sails and made him a public butt?

His ambition isn’t worth more than the blood of a Nigerian. This was his mantra on it, he peacefully relinquished power. Would his ambition to go back to Aso Rock worth more than the interest of the South for an eight years in Aso Rock? Does such ambition worth more than the global figure of incomparable match he has gained?

Why is APC so much interested in him? Is he no more clueless? Lacklustre? Incompetent? A drunk ? Why is President Buhari interested in him as being rumoured? Why is the North clamouring for him as being bandied around the social media space?

Are there secret agenda? , malicious ploy? Inimical to the very faith, well being of the South? Why Jonathan? Why are people pushing him? And why for Christ sake is he given it a consideration? Does he has short memory? Forgotten in a hurry his ordeal?

These are questions begging for answers. 2023 is indeed deep, pregnant with a lot of twists and hidden agendas.

Every southern who has the interest of the zone at heart should be weary of this Greek gift. The Jonathan gift is a trojan horse. When your enemy suddenly starts doting on you, run! Run!! And Run!!!. It is nothing but wolves in sheep’s clothing.

Jonathan in a label, Ebele the container but Umaru, Muhammed, Mustapha, Ibrahim etc the content.

If you fail to get it, pray more for more understanding. 2023 is a very dicey year. Our hands and eyes must be up and knees bended , seeking God’s intervention and praying for His mercy and protections daily.

