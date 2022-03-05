Umahi’s Defection to APC: Eze Hails Judiciary for Upholding its Status as the Legal Fortress for Civility

Erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP), Chief Eze Chukwumeka Eze has expressed delight over the dismissal of a suit seeking to nullify the election of Engr. David Nweze Umahi, the Executive Governor of Ebonyi State and Chairman of South East Governors Forum over his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The suit lodged in a High Court siting in Enonyi State instituted with the aim of invalidating the landslide victory of Umahi at the polls.

According to the plaintiff that upon defection to the All Progressives Congress, Gov. Umahi ought to have vacated office to allow him assume duties as Governor, insisting that his defection invalidates his victory at the poll.

However, delivering judgment, Justice Henry Njoku dismissed the suit for lacking in merit.

Reacting to the judgement, Chief Eze said there exist a litany of established precedents on the subject of the status of a President, Vice President, Governor, Deputy Governor or other elected public office holders who leave the political organization on which they ran election to join another political platform.

In a statement made available to media houses in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, the APC chieftain emphasized that the judgement has laid to rest all negative speculations and allayed the fears perpetuated during the pendency of the suit around the social media and called on some misguided People’s Democratic Party Chieftains in the State and their co-detractors to allow Gov. Umahi concentrate on the business of delivering democratic dividends to the people of Ebonyi State.

He said the decision is in order as it is gleaned from the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which allows citizens the right to political association as is obtainable in democratic clones world over.

Eze commended the court for staying true to its core which has constantly remained to do justice, noting that the suit during its pendency almost worked as a perpetual killjoy for Ebonyians and especially Nigerians who believe in the competence of Umahi to continue to beam the light that APC represents.

With the judgement, Eze said Gov. Umahi has toppled all obstacles on his path to the next level of leadership and called on the good people of Ebonyi State to continue to rally round the Governor as he continues to provide quality service for the state.

Congratulating the Governor for the victory, Chief Eze said Ebonyians and all lovers of democracy in Nigeria are the real winners as the judgement has doubled the confidence of many that the country is on the verge of a national rebirth.