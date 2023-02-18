Ebonyi State Governor and Chairman of South-East Governors’ Forum, on Friday, bowed to pressure, agreeing that the South-East security outfit, code-named Ebubeagu, will no longer exist in the state.

However, it was disclosed that a legal framework, already before the Ebonyi House of Assembly for the establishment of two alternative local security outfits, has been passed into law, to replace the disbanded Ebubeagu in the state.

It should be recalled that a Federal High Court, sitting in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital had, on Tuesday, disbanded the Ebubeagu security outfit in the state.

The abolishment of the security of outfit was as a result of extreme violations of human rights in the state as reported by media outlets and affected victims.

Umahi had announced the establishment of the two local security outfits, during an Enlarged Security Meeting/ Live Broadcast, in Abakaliki, on Friday.

According to him, “On the issue of Ebubeagu, I have directed that Ebubeagu will not function in the state until the Stay of Execution is granted and appeal is entered, this is in obedience to the rule of law and respect for our judiciary which I have great respect for, whether the judgement is good for our people or bad, it is the judgement of the Court.”

