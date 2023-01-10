With gratitude to God for a life well spent, we the entire family of late Sebastian Ibemesim Nneji of Ezialankohu Nguru in Aboh Mbaise L.G.A of Imo State hereby announce the peaceful transition of their mother, mother in-law, grand- mother , great grand mother, Mrs Roseana Uluma Ibe ( Seba) on the 15th December 2022 at the age 106 years.

*Burial arrangements will be announced later*.

May her soul rest in peace!

Elder Mike Ibe ( Son)

For the Family

The above was the release from my uncle on the death of my beloved grandmother

Until one has children or grand children who call one some sort of pet names, one is yet on the rope of learning how “parenting 101” works.

Parenting 101 is one course in so many courses of parenting, parents should not only credit but have distinction on.

Any parent that finds it not difficult to flow unhindered, without undue and overbearing influence on their children/ grandchildren gives room for love expressions, which comes most time in pet names.

When a mother or father gets pet names from children/ grandchildren, the simplest explanation of such is the care, liberality, love and down to earth interactions and exchange of jovial comments that exist between them,though respecting boundaries of parental reverence and respect.

Such was the case with my beloved grandmother who passed onto glory on the 15th of December 2022 at the age of 106 years.

We grew to know her as Mma. Sometimes we called her mma nke Ukwu( Big mummy or grand mma)

At the age of 10 or there about, we lost our grand father to the cold hand of death. His death was a shock, too sudden, nobody saw it coming. As young as I was then, I saw a corpse for the first time.

Then mortuary wasn’t in high patronage. Embalmment was done at the deceased house and the corpse laid in state as long as the burial rites last before internment takes place.

Widowed that early, but her diligence and virtueous living saw her through the turbulence of life challenges, difficulties, stress and struggles for four decades before she passed to join her husband in glory.

Rosanna, Uluma were her names, but popular among some of her grandchildren was Saba or Uluma Saba.

Ulumma Saba left an indelible mark of a woman with gut and energy among my siblings.

The various moments she had to cycle miles to visit us with edibles remains ever green. The many times we visited our maternal home and her amazing hospitality shone lavishly remains a sight I will always behold with relish.

She wasn’t a push over in the scheme of things. She lived diligently and her environment could testify to that. She walked through decades and her foot prints aren’t diminishing and wouldn’t.

Her voice wasn’t muffled at any time, strong and reverberating against the thrust and bangs of injustices .

Widowed early, but her comportment was laced with the confidence of a lioness, the agility of an Eagle and the speed of a Chita, confronting her life realities and coming out a winner in all of them.

Mma! Uluma Seba!! You are a great woman who lived jovially with boundaries and lines that shouldn’t be crossed on principles.

Rest in peace mma Ukwu! Though bedridden for years before passing on, but you never was a burden too difficult to bear by your children and grandchildren.

Bedridden for years but you never tossed anybody up and down, creating panic and anxiety and draging us in and out of the hospital.

Rest in the peace of Christ my beloved grandmother. You are loved and will always be cherished.

Jarlath Opara

(Grand son)

Jarlathuche@gmail.com