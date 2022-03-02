Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Ukraine: The Nigerian Presidency Announces Date First Set Of Nigerians Will Return Home

On Wednesday, march 2nd, the Nigerian presidency revealed that they have plans to evacuate Nigerians who are stuck in Ukraine during this war.

This was made known to the public on tweeter by Bashir Ahmad, a presidential media aide. He wrote that the first batch of citizens will return home Thursday, March 3rd.

He furthered wrote that the Nigerian embassy in Hungary has received  over 650 citizens from Ukraine, 350 in Poland, and 940 in Romanian and 150 in Slovakia .

Mr. Ahmad said this was confirmed by the Nigerian federal ministry of foreign affairs.

Jennifer Eziuloh

