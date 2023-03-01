Despite facing its hardest situation due to an extensive special military operation since February 24, 2022, Ukraine has tremendously been contributing to ensure food security in a number of African countries. Rising food prices, climate change and natural disasters have hit some parts of Africa, and Ukraine is steadfast expressing its sympaty by transporting fertilizers, wheat, grains and other agricultural products to the Horn and East Africa.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stressed the importance of deepening areas of trade and working to achieve representation in 30 countries across the continent, with ten states already identified where new Ukrainian embassies will open. Ukraine offers many opportunities for cooperation with Africa, from agriculture to some food products, which could help facilitate a stronger socio-economic tie between both countries, says Daria Zarivna, Head of Communication and Public Affairs at the Administration.

With Africa experiencing what some consider its worst drought in 40 years, the Ukrainian government has come up with an ambitious plan to provide grain to five million people in Africa by delivering up to 60 ships of wheat by mid-2023.

According to her, the Ukraine government is very ambitious – we aim to provide grain to five million people in Africa by delivering up to 60 ships of wheat by mid-2023. The programme is in partnership with the UN World Food Programme (WFP) who are supporting us in finding out which countries need help and what kind of grain specification they need.

“We then assess the country’s readiness to receive the grain and its ability to distribute fairly and responsibly on the ground. The ships undergo a specific process of inspection, monitoring and surveillance from the beginning of the process (loading the grain) until the end of the trip (docking and distribution),” she underlined.

“Russia’s war in Ukraine has disrupted Africa’s development and recovery from the pandemic by raising food and fuel prices, disrupting trade of goods, and reducing the flow of finance in the continent. The cooperation of African countries and the influence they may have over the Russia’s aggression in Ukraine will have long term positive consequences for all parties involve,” says Zarivna.

Ukraine is looking to strengthen its economic and diplomatic relations with Africa. Ukraine’s potential partnerships with African countries is so important to help increase international pressure on Russia and to allow Ukraine to continue to export its grain and support the continent’s ongoing battle with food security.

The global food security crisis is a core part of the peaceful plan suggested by Ukraine. The Zelenskiy administration is working to create stronger diplomatic, economic, and social ties with Africa, all of which will help ensure long-term prosperity and stability for both Ukraine and Africa.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has discussed with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi the fostering of food security and interaction in Ukraine’s opening of food hubs in Africa. Ukrainian media reported, citing a message from Zelenskiy posted on social media that the parties also noted the importance of extending the Black Sea Grain Initiative. The initiative specifically allows for significant volumes of commercial food exports from three key Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea, and this initiative is supported by the United Nations.

