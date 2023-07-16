Ukraine, Sudan and the cost of war

The raging conflicts in Ukraine and Sudan forcefully remind the world that peace is the only path to progress, and war is never an option.

As the war in Ukraine hit the 500-day mark recently, it was confirmed that about 9000 persons had been killed, including many children with properties worth billions of dollars destroyed. Add the tumult within Ukraine to the surge in global food prices and the upheavals many lives have experienced since the war began, and the true cost of the war would seem unquantifiable.

In Sudan, two military generals are fighting for the soul of the country in what is another catastrophic canvass on which is displayed the immeasurable toll unbridled military intervention in government has taken on democracy on the continent.

In Generals Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Mohammed Dagalo, the Sudanese are seeing shades of Omar al-Bashir, the now incarcerated dictator whose iron fist pounded Sudan for thirty years before he was forced out of office by pro-democracy protests in 2019.

3,000 people have been killed since fighting broke out in Sudan. A further three million people have been displaced. The recent discovery of a mass grave in the Darfur Region of the country has forced the International Criminal Court to open investigations into possible war crimes in the region.

While the true price of peace can never be fully known, the catastrophic cost of war is always there for all to see in the times when conflicts flare up dragging many innocent people into unmanageable, unmitigated and utterly unseemly conditions.

To justify the war in Ukraine which it describes as a special operation, Russia has cited non-existent security concerns using the language of warmongers and the itinerary of imperialists.

In Sudan, to justify a costly conflict that has pushed entire families to the edge, the warring military generals wag a finger of blame at each other, each side blaming the other for the insidious instability roiling the nation.

War is costly and warmongers often appear cruel, crude, callous and crass. They are always wrong because there is nothing that can really justify the immeasurable toll that endless fighting takes on people.

For once, peaceful families to suddenly become torn apart from conflict is simply unbearable.

In the case of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the threat was immediate and insistent. That any European country would invade another European country was unthinkable for so long. But once it happened, it was considered otherwise. The harsh sanctions and other backbreaking measures have a formed part of a visceral response to the conflict.

For Sudan, many Western countries have been content to quickly pull their citizens out of the country while two military generals reduce a great country to ashes.

On the African continent because many countries are either led by military men or corrupt dictators, there isn’t usually enough voices to ask for accountability when the actions of a few destabilize multiple lives and livelihoods all at once.

In Europe, Ukraine may be the active theater of war, while in Africa, Sudan has no competition currently. However,the world over is punctuated with pockets of conflict. In West Africa, ruthless terrorists continue to tug at the territories of many states, taking chunks here and there, and creating chaos in the process.

The conflict in Yemen and Syria has raged for many years now. The chaos in Afghanistan as well as the savagery in a couple of other countries has reduced those countries to active war zones.

The world could do with zero conflicts. People everywhere who already bear the brunt of climate change and the other niggles of life should not have to add the peculiar disruptions of conflict to the deleterious destabilization they already suffer.

It Is for the world to commit to peace. It is for communities everywhere to commit to peace.

But it is especially important for those in positions of power and authority everywhere to commit to peace. Because without the commitments of those in positions of authority to peace, lasting peace would remain a mirage.

Kene Obiezu,

keneobiezu@gmail.com