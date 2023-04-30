The Kingdom of Spain and The United Kingdom (UK) have extradited three Nigerians to the United States following their alleged participation in a six-man criminal cartel that defrauded elderly Americans. The Nigerians – Kennedy Ikponmwosa, 51, Iheanyichukwu Jonathan Abraham, 44, and Jerry Chucks Ozor, 43 – could face 20 years in jail, if convicted.

The three suspects have been extradited to the Southern District of Florida to face federal charges related to allegations that they and the other members of the gang operated an international fraud scheme. The United States Department of Justice made the disclosure in a statement on its website.

According to court documents, the defendants are charged with operating an inheritance fraud scheme.

However, If convicted, the 3 suspects face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison per count.

The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida, Europol, and authorities from the UK, Spain, and Portugal provided critical assistance.