Saturday, June 11, 2022
UK promises £1million support to NDLEA as Marwa seeks more help

Merit Ugolo

The United Kingdom has said it will provide One Million Pounds (£1million) worth of support to enhance the operations of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA in 2022 and additional provision over a period of three years.

This was disclosed by the Director, Home Office International Operations, Nick Fowler when he led a team comprising Julie Hartfree, Africa Regional Director and Kris Hawksfield, West Africa Regional Manager, both of Home Office International Operations on a courtesy visit to the Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd).

In his welcome remarks, Marwa expressed appreciation to the visiting UK team and the British government for past support to NDLEA. He said with the expansion of the operations, commands structure and staff strength of the Agency, he would need more support and collaboration from the UK government.

While stating that the President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government has been very supportive of the work of the Agency in critical areas, Marwa asked for strengthened intelligence sharing collaboration, provision of essential operational logistics and training among others from the UK government.

In his response, Nick Fowler commended Marwa for the huge success NDLEA has become under his leadership. He said the Agency has been able to play a significant role by intercepting loads of illicit drugs going to the UK. He assured that his office is now well positioned to share intelligence with NDLEA.

The UK top official also said the British government is willing to enhance NDLEAs operations with provision of strategic equipment, logistics and training as part of a £1million plan, to be implemented in 2022 with additional support over the next three years.

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

