The founder of DAAR Communications Plc, Raymond Dokpesi has been released by the UK Police after he was held at the London Airport

Following the incident that occurred on Sunday, where High Chief Raymond Dokpesi (Ph.D) was delayed on arrival at the London Heathrow airport, the DAAR Communication chairman has now been released by the Police.

Dokpesi, who is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nigeria, was reportedly arrested on arrival by the Police at terminal 2 of Heathrow Airport in London on Sunday.

According to a witness, “We were on a flight from Frankfurt to London and as we were about to arrive London, we were informed that we should all stay on our seat when the aircraft lands and that the police wanted to do something.”

“We were informed that there will be a police operation. So when we landed, the police came in and asked who is Raymond Dokpesi and they now took him away. He was wearing agbada. He was arrested in London,” The witness added.

However, the 71 years old business man was later released after the delay as his passport was stamped and later cleared by British Immigration officials for entry into the country.

His visit to United Kingdom is undeniably linked with an invitation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar by the British government to share perspectives on issues around the 2023 presidential elections.

The management, Technical & Systems of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in a press release has stated that their Deputy Director-General, Raymond Dokpesi “wishes to thank all for their outpour of love, prayers and support following the news of the incident and to reassure everyone that he is hale and hearty”