Friday, May 27, 2022
UK: American Actor, Kevin Spacey Charged with 4 counts of sexual assault on 3 men

Jennifer Eziuloh

Kevin Spacey Fowler, American actor and producer has been charged with sexual assault against three men.

The 62 year-old actor faced five charges brought by the Met Police after a review showed evidence following complaints dating between 2005 and 2013.

The three complaints relate to sexual abuse which is alleged to have happened in London and another in Gloucestershire.

According to Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service, Spacey was also charged with one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without content.

The London’s Metropolitan Police says the alleged victim of 2005 assault is now in his 40s, while the two men involved in the 2008 and 2013 assault are now in their 30s.

The fourth sexual assault charge is alleged to have occurred in Gloucestershire, Western England, in April 2013 against a third man who is now in his 30s.

‘’The decision to charge Spacey follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police Service in its investigation,’’ the force said.

The alleged victims however, cannot be identified under the English law.

Rosemary Ainslie , CPS Special Crime Division Head in a statement released, announced that the evidence earlier gathered was rechecked by the metropolitan Police,‘’ The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial,,

