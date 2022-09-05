President Muhammadu Buhari has declared strong support for the aspiration of Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, wife of Kebbi State Governor, who is now on a three-person shortlist for the presidency of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC).

In a letter to the candidate, the President pledged that the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Ministries of Health and Foreign Affairs will ensure her success in the forthcoming election of the Union.

The President congratulated the First Lady of Kebbi State, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Medicaid Cancer Foundation, for being shortlisted as a candidate for UICC President-elect, describing it as well deserved.

‘‘I am proud of your passion and commitment in various capacities towards improving the cancer care landscape in Nigeria.

Of note are your activities as Founder of Medicaid Cancer Foundation, Chairperson of the Frist Ladies against Cancer Initiative (FLAC), member of the national cancer control steering committee and Cancer Health Fund, publication and implementation of the Kebbi State Strategic Plan for Cancer Control, and a two term board member of the UICC. Most of all, I applaud your role in championing cancer awareness and advocacy.’’

President Buhari highlighted that his administration through the Federal Ministry of Health has put in-place mechanisms to improve cancer care such as the Cancer Health Fund (CHF), Chemotherapy Access Treatment Program (CAP), and inclusion of cancer into the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) scheme.

‘‘I have also signed into law the bill on the creation of the Nigerian National Cancer Institute and remain committed to seeing it start off as a legacy of this administration.

‘‘This will further improve cancer research, and the quality of care available to Nigerians.’’