Commending Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for his administration’s remarkable achievements in spite of the state’s lean resources and the nation’s economic, security and public health challenges, especially the bold step it took in establishing the State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), Igbo-Eno, to engender the chances of youths of the state to study medical courses, the people of Edem-Ani Ogwugwu Ancient Kingdom in Nsukka Local Government Area, have given the governor a pat on the back, saying that they are proud of him.

This came as stakeholders and youths of Odenigwe and Hill-Top in the neighbourhood of the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), lauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for transforming the university town with massive road network, modern Township Stadium, improved electricity supply, street and traffic lights, health and educational facilities, among other amenities.

They appreciated the governor’s uncommon leadership qualities, political pedigree and milestone achievements across Enugu State, and declared their solidarity and support for his bid to represent Enugu North Senatorial District in the National Assembly in 2023.

The Odenigwe, and the Hill-Top people pledged to massively mobilise the electorate in their neighbourhood and beyond to vote for Gov. Ugwuanyi, the PDP p

governorship candidate in the state, Dr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, his running mate, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai, the PDP candidate for Nsukka/Igbo-Eze Federal Constituency, Chief Engr. Vita Abba, among other candidates of the party for the 2023 general election.

The Edem-Ani people stressed that Gov. Ugwuanyi‘s development strides and administrative ingenuity in ensuring peace and security, industrial harmony with the state workforce, and prudent management of the state’s meager resources for development issues such as road construction, healthcare, educational and sports facilities in the rural areas, among others, are eloquent testimonies to the governor’s sterling commitment to his promises to the people of the state.

They also expressed gratitude to the governor for keeping faith with his inaugural address to equip and modernise Nsukka as a university town and the second largest town in Enugu State through the execution of numerous developmental projects such as roads, stadium, street and traffic lights, hospitals, State Secretariat Annex, Conference Centre, among others.

The people therefore assured Gov. Ugwuanyi, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Enugu North Senatorial District, of their unflinching support and votes in the forthcoming general election.

They equally assured the governor that they will vote for the governorship candidate of the PDP in the state, Dr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, the PDP candidate for Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency, Chief Engr. Vita Abba and other candidates of the party, stressing that “Edem-Ani Ogwugwu is PDP and PDP is Edem-Ani Ogwugwu.”

Speaking when the traditional ruler of Edem-Ani Ogwgwu Ancient Kingdom, HRH Igwe Samuel Ikechukwu Asadu (Igwe Ogadagidi) led a delegation of the elders, stakeholders and people of the community to pay a ‘thank-you/solidarity’ visit to Gov. Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu on Thursday, Prof. Felix Asogwa said that the governor is doing well and deserves their unwavering support.

Prof. Asogwa applauded the governor for his untiring efforts in developing Enugu State in spite of all the nation’s challenges, maintaining that the newly established SUMAS is a unique achievement that will outlive his administration and promote medical education in the state and beyond.

He thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for his administration’s intervention in their rural road, reassuring him of their support for his senatorial bid and that of other PDP candidates.

Also speaking, the President General of Edem-Ani Town Union, Hon. Christian Ugwu, on behalf of the community, expressed profound gratitude to Gov. Ugwuanyi for the election and subsequent recognition of HRH Igwe Asadu as their new traditional ruler, pledging that Edem-Ani will give the PDP the highest number of votes in Nsukka LGA at the polls.

Corroborating the people’s stance on Gov. Ugwuanyi, the traditional ruler of Edem-Ani Ogwugwu Ancient Kingdom, HRH Igwe Asadu, presented ‘Ofo’ to the governor as a traditional symbol of their solidarity, support and endorsement of his senatorial bid.

Among the delegation from Edem-Ani community were the former Transition Committee Chairman of Nsukka LGA, Prof. Rose Onah; Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor, Hon. Oscar Okwume; former Head of Service, Enugu State, Hon. Chidi Ezema; former Deputy Chairman of Nsukka LGA, Hon. Chidozie Ogbu; Col. Emeka Ugwoke; Engr. Jude Ezema; Chief Dave Ugwu; Engr. Chris Ugwu; Prof. Nnanyelugo Okoro, Engr. Chris Asadu, among others.

The PDP candidate for Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency, Chief Engr. Abba joined Gov. Ugwuanyi to receive the Edem-Ani delegation.