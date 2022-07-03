UFC 276 BOXING: Israel Adesanya defeats Jerod Cannonier to retain Middleweight belt

Adesanya had an easy victory over the Cannonier as he dominated all through the rounds. The fight was not competitive, with Jerod’s poor performance. Israel had a similar introduction into the ring as WWE legend Undertaker.

Cannonier’s best moments came when he tried to bring down Israel, but the Nigerian defended himself well and continued his resplendent actions.

In the fourth round, fans were beginning to boo when both men were standing at striking range.

Israel has now retained his title for the fifth time in a row.

In the end, the judges gave all for UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya 49-46, 49-46, 50-45.

After the fight, Adesanya was asked what would be the next step in his career, having already cleared out almost every top contender at 185 pounds (ca. 84 kg).

Adesanya called out Alex Pereira, the man who holds two kickboxing wins over Adesanya, including a brutal knockout victory, and who knocked out Sean Strickland earlier on the main card.

“[Our previous fight] was an error on my part,”

“Like I said at the press conference, next time I put you on skates. You’ll be leaving like Elsa in Frozen” Adesanya said.