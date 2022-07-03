Sunday, July 3, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
UFC 276 BOXING: Israel Adesanya defeats Jerod Cannonier to retain Middleweight belt

UFC 276 BOXING: Israel Adesanya defeats Jerod Cannonier to retain Middleweight belt

Oladimeji Adeoye

Oladimeji Adeoye

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Whatsapp

Adesanya had an easy victory over the Cannonier as he dominated all through the rounds. The fight was not competitive, with Jerod’s poor performance. Israel had a similar introduction into the ring as WWE legend Undertaker.

Cannonier’s best moments came when he tried to bring down Israel, but the Nigerian defended himself well and continued his resplendent actions.

In the fourth round, fans were beginning to boo when both men were standing at striking range.

Israel has now retained his title for the fifth time in a row.

In the end, the judges gave all for UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya 49-46, 49-46, 50-45.

After the fight, Adesanya was asked what would be the next step in his career, having already cleared out almost every top contender at 185 pounds (ca. 84 kg).

Adesanya called out Alex Pereira, the man who holds two kickboxing wins over Adesanya, including a brutal knockout victory, and who knocked out Sean Strickland earlier on the main card.

“[Our previous fight] was an error on my part,”

“Like I said at the press conference, next time I put you on skates. You’ll be leaving like Elsa in Frozen” Adesanya said.

Our motto is: ‘We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it’. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge. Obviously, doing this while resisting any temptation to be captured by any special interest or tendency makes survival as an online newspaper more challenging. This is why we will appreciate any support from our readers:

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us For More

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

Join us live Join us live Join us live
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle