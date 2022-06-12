UEFA Nations League: Italy and England settle for a barren draw

This will be the first time both nations will clash after the Euros final last year, as both teams settled for a draw yesterday. During the Euros final, the Azzurri’s edged the Three Lions via a penalty shoot-out that helped them claim the trophy. Gareth Southgate is having a difficult campaign in the tournament, as he’s yet to win a match. The English team last went three matches without a win four years ago.

England who last won a competitive trophy 56 years ago continues the hunt for their first. Although, lately, they have been close to making history having reached the final of the UEFA European Championship of 2020, FIFA World Cup fourth place in 2018, and the UEFA Nations League third place in 2018-19.

Gareth Southgate settled with a line-up combination of:

Aaron Ramsdale

Reece James

Fikayo Tomori

Harry Maguire

Kieran Trippier

James Ward-Prowse

Declan Rice

Raheem Sterling

Mason Mount

Jack Grealish

Tammy Abraham

While Roberto Mancini had his this way:

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Giovanni Di Lorenzo

Federico Gatti

Francesco Acerbi

Federico Dimarco

Davide Frattesi

Manuel Locatelli

Sandro Tonali

Matteo Pessina

Gianluca Scamacca

Lorenzo Pellegrini

Both teams had a poised threat during the first and second half of the game, as England possessed 58% of the possession against 42% of Italy. England had 12 goals attempted with 4 shots on target, the Azzurri’s had 8 goals attempted with only 3 shots on target.

No goals for both teams at the Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton means Italy leads the group with 5 points secured from three matches and England is relegated to the bottom of the group having just two points after three games.

England will continue their voyage on 14 Tuesday when they go head-to-head with Hungary at the Molineux Stadium, in Wolverhampton. The Azzurri on the same day will play Germany at Borussia-Park Mönchengladbach. Borussia Park.