UEFA Nations League: Hungry Hungarians tear apart toothless Lions of England

The Three Lions became toothless last night during their 4th UEFA Nations League game against Hungary. They have now lost twice in a streak to Hungarians, establishing a despicable history in both losses. On 4th this month, Three Lions lost to Hungary for the first time in 60 years and had their heaviest defeat at home in almost a century to Hungary yesterday.

England needs to win two of their remaining matches to book a round 16 place in the tournament. Freiburg midfielder Roland Salla scored a brace, and Adam Nagy and Daniel Gazdag who came in as substitutes in the 55th minute completed Hungary’s goals to 0-4 at the Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton.

John Stones picked two yellow cards in the encounter at 37 and 82 minutes which resulted in the Three lions ending the game with 10 men.

England, not winning any of their four games, sees them sitting at the bottom of their group with two points. Hungary tops the group with 7 points just a point above Germany and 2 points above Italy.