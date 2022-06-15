Friday, June 17, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
UEFA Nations League: Hungary defeats England for the first time in 60 years

UEFA Nations League: Hungry Hungarians tear apart toothless Lions of England

Oladimeji Adeoye

Oladimeji Adeoye

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Whatsapp

The Three Lions became toothless last night during their 4th UEFA Nations League game against Hungary. They have now lost twice in a streak to Hungarians, establishing a despicable history in both losses. On 4th this month, Three Lions lost to Hungary for the first time in 60 years and had their heaviest defeat at home in almost a century to Hungary yesterday.

England needs to win two of their remaining matches to book a round 16 place in the tournament. Freiburg midfielder Roland Salla scored a brace, and Adam Nagy and Daniel Gazdag who came in as substitutes in the 55th minute completed Hungary’s goals to 0-4 at the Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton.

John Stones picked two yellow cards in the encounter at 37 and 82 minutes which resulted in the Three lions ending the game with 10 men.

England, not winning any of their four games, sees them sitting at the bottom of their group with two points. Hungary tops the group with 7 points just a point above Germany and 2 points above Italy.

Our motto is: ‘We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it’. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge. Obviously, doing this while resisting any temptation to be captured by any special interest or tendency makes survival as an online newspaper more challenging. This is why we will appreciate any support from our readers:

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us For More

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

Join us live Join us live Join us live
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle