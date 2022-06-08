UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE: England’s draw against Germany saves them from ignominy

Harry Kane helped the Three Lions from suffering their second defeat in the tournament to Germany, having lost to Hungary.

Gareth Southgate’s game plans in this tournament seem not to align, as the English boss has struggled in both games his boys have played, lost the first game to Hungary and then drew with Germany in Group3. England slipped off to Hungary for the first time in 60 years at Budapest, Hungary in their first opener game. Today, the Three Lions couldn’t roar against the Germans but only could rescue a point towards the last minute at the Allianz Arena, Munich.

Gareth Southgate made umpteen changes in his starting line-up against the team which played against Hungary. John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka, and Kevin Philip all started the game tonight.

Hansi Flick also made changes against the squad that started the previous game. Jamal Musiala, David Raum, Ilkay Gundongan, Lukas Klostermann, and Nico Schlotterbeck all start for Germany tonight.

Jonas Hofmann Borrusia Mönchengladbach midfielder converted Kimmich’s assist which gave Germany the lead in the 50 minutes. Three Lions avoided ignominy, levelling the game from Harry Kane’s spot-kick just two minutes to full time.

In group 3, Italy leads on the log with 4 points from a win and a draw. Hungary with 3 points is behind the Azzurri, while Germany has 2 points and England 1.