Belgium picked their first win of the tournament after losing the first game to the Netherlands. Belgium destroyed Poland in a seven goals thriller match, winning 6-1 at full time. Belgium, who are also known as the ‘Red Devils’, continue to search for their first major trophy since 1920 (102 years) when they last won a gold medal in football during the Summer Olympics games.

They took on the Poland in their second game of the tournament at King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels. It took Robert Lewandowski 28 minutes to strike for Poland, but unfortunately, the goal never stood for long. Borussia Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel levelled the game at 1-1 in the first half.

Roberto Mancini had his game changed during the second half as they put 5 passes to vulnerable Poland. Brighton midfielder Leandro Trossard had a brace, De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, and Lois Openda all registered their names on the scoresheet for Belgium.

In Group 4, the Netherlands tops after winning all their two games. Belgium and Wales are tied on three points each, and Wales are sited at the bottom with zero points.

Belgium will play Wales in their next match on Saturday in a decisive match for both nations.