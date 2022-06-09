Thursday, June 9, 2022
Advertisement
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
UEFA Nations League: Belgium polish Poland in an emphatic victory

UEFA Nations League: Belgium polish Poland in an emphatic victory

Oladimeji Adeoye

Oladimeji Adeoye

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Whatsapp

Belgium picked their first win of the tournament after losing the first game to the Netherlands. Belgium destroyed Poland in a seven goals thriller match, winning 6-1 at full time. Belgium, who are also known as the ‘Red Devils’, continue to search for their first major trophy since 1920 (102 years) when they last won a gold medal in football during the Summer Olympics games.

They took on the Poland in their second game of the tournament at King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels. It took Robert Lewandowski 28 minutes to strike for Poland, but unfortunately, the goal never stood for long. Borussia Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel levelled the game at 1-1 in the first half.

Roberto Mancini had his game changed during the second half as they put 5 passes to vulnerable Poland. Brighton midfielder Leandro Trossard had a brace, De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, and Lois Openda all registered their names on the scoresheet for Belgium.

In Group 4, the Netherlands tops after winning all their two games. Belgium and Wales are tied on three points each, and Wales are sited at the bottom with zero points.

Belgium will play Wales in their next match on Saturday in a decisive match for both nations.

Our motto is: ‘We stand for the truth, irrespective of who tells it’. Driven by this philosophy, our aim has been to create a platform where every voice, every narrative – provided they are decently expressed –  is allowed expression. Our belief is that by promoting unfettered competition of ideas, the truth will eventually emerge. Obviously, doing this while resisting any temptation to be captured by any special interest or tendency makes survival as an online newspaper more challenging. This is why we will appreciate any support from our readers:

Bank details:

Account Name: The News Chronicle
Bank: UBA
Account No.: 1022603956 (Naira)

Domiciliary Account  – dollar-denominated:
Bank:  UBA
Account Number: 3002835294 ($)

Please email details of your bank transfer to: publisher@thenews-chronicle.com or send them by WhatsApp to: 07058078841

Professor Jideofor Adibe

Publisher

Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us For More

Follow Us

Related Posts

Load More
ADVERTISEMENT

What's New?

Join us live Join us live Join us live
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 The News Chronicle