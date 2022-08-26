The UEFA Europa League draw for 2022-33 was concluded today as all participating teams now know their fate. Casimero, Varane and Ronaldo will be plying their trade this season in the second tier of the European competition with Manchester United.

The draws after completion:

Group A: Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, FK Bodø/Glimt, FC Zürich.

Group B: Dynamo Kyiv, Stade Rennais, Fenerbahçe S.K, AEK Larnaca FC.

Group C: AS Roma, PFC LudogoretsRazgrad, Real Betis, HJK Helsinki.

Group D: SC Braga, Malmö FF, Union Berlin, Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

Group E: Manchester United, Real Sociedad, FC Sheriff, Omonia F.C.

Group F: Lazio, Feyenoord, FC Midtjylland, SK Sturm Graz.

Group G: Olympiacos FC, Qaraba FK Freiburg, FC Nantes.

Group H: FK Crvena Zvezda, AS Monaco, Ferencvárosi TC, Trabzonspor.

The 2022/23 campaign is the 52nd season of this club competition, the 14th since it was rebranded from UEFA Cup to UEFA Europa League and the second since the introduction of the new format.

The group stages game will begin on the 8 of September to the 3rd of November.

Knock out stages:16 & 23 February.

Round of 16: 9 & 16 March 2023

Quarter-finals: 13 & 20 April 2023

Semi-finals: 11 & 18 May 2023

Final: 31 May 2023.

Matches are generally played on Thursdays (apart from the final) and theoretically equally split between two-time slots: 18:45 CET and 21:00 CET.

Budapest will stage its first major European men’s final as the 2022/23 UEFA Europa League decider takes place at the Puskás Aréna.

The venue was originally slated to stage the 2022 finals, but it was agreed in June 2020 that the Puskás Aréna would be the venue for the 2023 decider instead.