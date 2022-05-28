UEFA Champions League: Madrid wins their 14th Champions League

The 2021-22 Champions League final was a tussle between two tremendous gladiators, Liverpool of England and Real Madrid of Spain. The two giants battled tirelessly tonight in Paris, France, but of course, Madrid triumphed from Vinicius Jr’s late strike. Both teams had previously met in the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League final in Kyiv, where Los Blancos took advantage of Loris Karius’s negligence to score two and triumph over Liverpool. Tonight Madrid sealed their 14th European victory, the most by any club in history.

The game was decent in the first half, with Liverpool taking full control. Sadio Mane almost gave Liverpool the lead in the first half, but Madrid’s goalkeeper was excellent, saving all threat attempts. Vinicius Jr scored late to dent Liverpool’s treble dreams.

Carlos Ancelotti has already decorated himself as one of the greatest managers in the European tournament. The Italian became the first manager to play in six Champions League finals, winning it four times, twice with AC Milan and twice with Real Madrid.

Ancelotti has now played Liverpool three times in the UEFA Champions League final, winning the last two. The historical 2005 final loss to Rafael Benitez was described as the best final by many football pundits. Steven Gerrard led Liverpool to turn over a three goals deficit in the second to triumph over AC Milan gloriously. In 2007, Both sides clashed in the final, which saw Ancelotti win over Liverpool.

Jürgen Klopp made his third final tonight with Liverpool in six years and had previously played one with Borussia Dortmund. He failed against Madrid in 2018 and returned the next season to win it against his English counterpart Tottenham in Madrid and failed tonight.