Udinese has now won their last five Serie A games following a victory recorded today against Inter Milan. They lost their first game of the season to defending champion AC Milan and had a barren draw in their second game against Salernitana. They have since then won five games in a row against Monza, Florentina, AS Roma, Sassuolo and Inter. The results sees them go top of the Serie A table with 16 points.

Although they could still go to third place should Napoli, AC Milan or Atlanta all pick a win today.

It took Nico Barella minutes to give Inter an early lead, unfortunately, Milan Kriniar of Inter made a blunder with an own goal as the game was levelled on 1-1. Inter conceded two goals late just before full time, which helped Udinese secure a massive three points from a 3-1 home win.

Napoli goes away to AC Milan for the biggest tier of the week in Serie A this week. AS Roma welcomes Atlanta, who is yet to lose a game this season as well.