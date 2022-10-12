Napoli took on Ajax tonight at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in their UEFA Champions League fixtures. Victor Osihmen, who came from the bench, scored in Napoli’s 4-2 victory over Calvin Bassey’s Ajax. Both compatriots were seen exchanging jerseys after the encounter. Meanwhile, Napoli and Victor Osimhen have advanced to the round of 16 with a win tonight, securing 12 points after the game round four.

Napoli has won all four games in the group stage, being the only consistent Italian side in the UCL this season.

Ajax and Calvin who currently are on 3 points are still capable of qualifying only if the struggling English side Liverpool lose their remaining games and Ajax wins all their games, a feat that seems not possible, though.

Also, Club Brugge, tonight made it into the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League after holding Atlético Madrid to a barren draw.