The UEFA Champions League games returned on Tuesday night with some intriguing and devastating moments for fans. Tottenham and Barcelona would not have believed if they were told they would suffer humiliation away from home. Liverpool relied yet again on a last-minute winner against Ajax at Anfield.

Liverpool 2-1 Ajax.

Joel Matip scored in the 89th minute to help Liverpool get over resilient Ajax at Anfield. The Cameroonian scored his first UCL goal, helping Liverpool secure their first win this season in the Campaign. Mohamed Salah scored Liverpool’s first goal, the Egyptian has scored nine goals in his last nine appearances in the group stage with Liverpool, he is the second African player with the most UCL goals (41) behind Didier Drogba (44). Ghanian Striker Mohammed Kudus has been in good form for Ajax lately, he grabbed Ajax’s 1-1 equalizer.

Bayern Munich 2-0 Barcelona

Barcelona has now suffered a 16-2 defeat to the Bundesliga giant in their last four meetings. Robert Lewandowski endured a disappointing return to his former club as Bayern struck twice in five second-half minutes to take control of Group C. Bayern, disjointed in the first half, went ahead when Lucas Hernández headed in from a corner at the near post. Leroy Sané weaved through the away defence moments later to seal a second win for Bayern. Sané has scored in each of Bayern’s last four home games in the Champions League group stage.

Lisbon 2-0 Tottenham

Tottenham have now gone six games without a win in the European tournament, with yet another disappointment at Lisbon. The Lions made it two wins from two after a remarkable finale in Lisbon. The teams looked like they were headed for a share of the spoils as they went into the 90th minute goalless, but two late goals from substitutes swung the game irrevocably in Sporting CP’s favour. First, Paulinho headed in a corner at the near post to end Hugo Lloris’ stern resistance, before a wonderful solo strike from Arthur Gomes sparked home celebrations.

Other results:

Marseille 0-1 Frankfurt

Plzen 0-2 Inter Milan

Clubb Brugge 3-0 Porto

Leverkusen 2-0 Atlético