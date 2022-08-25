This season’s UEFA Champions League draws were held in Istanbul, Turkey at exactly 5 pm local time with all participating 32 clubs knowing their fate in the group they belong.

Carlos Ancelotti was voted UEFA coach there, the Italian became the first manager to win the award four times in history.

Karim Benzema following his terrific season with Los Blancos last season was voted 2022-22 UEFA player of the season. The French player scored 15 goals in all competitions last season, the most by any player.

Here are the group stages and clubs pairing:

Group A: Ajax, Liverpool, Napoli and Rangers.

Group B: Porto, Atlético, Leverkusen and Club Brugge.

Group C: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, inter and FC Viktoria

Group D: Frankfurt, Tottenham, Sporting CP and Marseille.

Group E: Milan, Chelsea, Salzburg, and Dinamo Zagreb.

Group F: Real Madrid, Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic.

Group G: Manchester City, Sevilla, Dortmund and Copenhagen.

Group F: Paris, Benfica, Juventus and Maccabi Haifa.

The 68th season of Europe’s elite club competition, the 31st since it was renamed the UEFA Champions League, begins September 2022 and runs to 10 June 2023.

The 2022/23 Champions League group stage begins with the Matchday 1 fixtures being played over two days – Tuesday 6 and Wednesday 7 September 2022. The group stage will conclude early on this occasion, on Tuesday 1 and Wednesday 2 November 2022, in time to accommodate the World Cup in Qatar which gets underway later the same month.