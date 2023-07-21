UBA Provides Its Consumers With Special Benefits

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has assured consumers of a great summer treat with the recent rollout of exclusive bonuses and discounts attached to its cards during this period.

Customers can take advantage of a variety of benefits and discounts as part of the #FunSummer campaign from now until the end of August 2023. This service is available to both UBA customers and non-customers.

UBA’s Group Head for Retail Products and Sales, Prince Ayewoh, announced the campaign in Lagos and stated that the bank has worked to develop a value-driven campaign on how UBA Card holders can best fulfill their desires this season and beyond. The bank understands the relevance of the summer season to Nigerians who use their cards both at home and abroad, online or in-store.

He stated: “We are thrilled to introduce our Summer Campaign, providing our esteemed customers with remarkable benefits through the UBA card. With our exclusive discounts on staycations and lifestyle services as well as subscriptions, we aim to enhance our customers’ summer experiences and contribute to their personal growth and well-being.”

“With the UBA card, customers gain access to an array of exceptional offers. For starters, customers can now enjoy a five percent discount when booking a staycation or availing other lifestyle services through the Aura by Transcorp hotel app,” he added.

Ayewoh emphasized that UBA understands the need of keeping kids interested and learning over the summer vacations, which is why users of UBA cards will be eligible for a special 10% discount on subscriptions to the cutting-edge and interactive online learning platform uLesson.

“With uLesson, parents can provide their children with fun and educational content, enabling them to expand their knowledge and skills while enjoying their summer break, and so I urge all our customers and non-customers to take advantage of these offers and create lasting memories this summer,” he said.

Customers will also profit from the use of UBA Prepaid Cards during the summer campaign, including the UBA Dollar and Naira Prepaid Card and the Debit Card, which also includes the Debit Card for a Naira Account, Gold Debit MasterCard, Platinum Debit MasterCard, and the Visa Dual Currency Debit Card (DCDC), all of which have a number of advantages.

The UBA card is widely accepted around the globe in more than 210 nations and is protected with cutting-edge technology to ensure the security of every cardholder. On UBA’s social media channels, cardholders are urged to submit their summertime goals in order to be eligible for fantastic prizes.

Customers are urged to follow the discussion on the UBA social media accounts and campaign page for helpful travel advice and content.

With 25,000 workers internationally and over 35 million customers served, United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial industry on the African continent.

UBA is a retail, commercial, and institutional bank that operates in 20 African nations as well as the United Kingdom, United States of America, France, and United Arab Emirates. It is a pioneer in financial inclusion and uses cutting-edge technology.