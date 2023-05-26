UBA Invests $1 Billion Towards Financing Infrastructure

Iken May 26, 2023 0
uba

According to Abiola Bawuah, executive director/chief executive officer of UBA Africa, United Bank for Africa UBA Invest $1 Billion Towards Financing Infrastructure in the economies of Africa where it operates.

She said the bank has made significant investments and assisted important governments of different African countries with over $1 billion in infrastructural development, particularly in roads, hospitals, health, power, and other crucial sectors. She was speaking yesterday at a hybrid media panel in Lagos.

She added that the bank’s subsidiaries are all profitable and contribute 50% of the group’s earnings.

Bawuah remarked: “The subsidiaries have continued to perform well despite currency devaluations and double digit inflation in Nigeria and a number of other African countries where the bank operates. The subsidiaries have been performing well, contributing significantly to the growth and development of trade, infrastructure and finance on the continent.”

BREAKING: Live Coverage of Election Tribunal Denied
Trending
BREAKING: Live Coverage of Election Tribunal Denied

She continued by saying that the subsidiaries are utilizing digital products and services across the board to capture significant market shares in the various operational zones of Africa.

She stated, “As at last month, none of our African subsidiaries is making a loss. They have all been turning in profits, this is a testament to the fact that they have navigated successfully and have all found their footing”.

Going forward, she added, “And this extends to each and every one of them, even the ones in war-torn countries. Of course, we are aware that there is always room for improvement, but for now, we are glad that our 19 subsidiaries are out of the red zone.”

You may have missed

All Time best Nigeria Governor

Oby AI May 26, 2023 0
Ukraine Africa

Ukraine Kuleba Holds Discussions with African Union leaders

Kestér Kenn Klomegâh May 26, 2023 0
gender equality equity

Gender Debate: Equality or Equity

Azubuine Uche Nonso May 26, 2023 0
Supreme Court Shettima

BREAKING: Supreme Court Dismisses Case Against Shettima

Adams Peter May 26, 2023 0
Buhari’s toothache

Buhari’s toothache and a nation in its death throes 

Chido Onumah May 26, 2023 1