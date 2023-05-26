UBA Invests $1 Billion Towards Financing Infrastructure

According to Abiola Bawuah, executive director/chief executive officer of UBA Africa, United Bank for Africa UBA Invest $1 Billion Towards Financing Infrastructure in the economies of Africa where it operates.

She said the bank has made significant investments and assisted important governments of different African countries with over $1 billion in infrastructural development, particularly in roads, hospitals, health, power, and other crucial sectors. She was speaking yesterday at a hybrid media panel in Lagos.

She added that the bank’s subsidiaries are all profitable and contribute 50% of the group’s earnings.

Bawuah remarked: “The subsidiaries have continued to perform well despite currency devaluations and double digit inflation in Nigeria and a number of other African countries where the bank operates. The subsidiaries have been performing well, contributing significantly to the growth and development of trade, infrastructure and finance on the continent.”

She continued by saying that the subsidiaries are utilizing digital products and services across the board to capture significant market shares in the various operational zones of Africa.

She stated, “As at last month, none of our African subsidiaries is making a loss. They have all been turning in profits, this is a testament to the fact that they have navigated successfully and have all found their footing”.

Going forward, she added, “And this extends to each and every one of them, even the ones in war-torn countries. Of course, we are aware that there is always room for improvement, but for now, we are glad that our 19 subsidiaries are out of the red zone.”