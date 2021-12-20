The Senator Andy Uba Governorship Organisation (SAUGCO) on Monday, said Senator Andy Uba and his party, APC will appeal the judgement of Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court that nullified his nomination as the candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC) for November 6, Anambra governorship election.

The judge stressed that Senator Uba emerged from an illegal primary election conducted by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The judge also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to delete Sen. Uba from its record as a candidate in the election.

He however directed the APC to refund to the plaintiff in the case, George Moghalu, the sum of N22,500.000 he paid for expression of interest and nomination forms since the party failed to conduct a valid primary.

Recall that TNC correspondent in Anambra had reported that the APC primaries which were billed to take place at the 326 political wards in the state, did not hold.

However, against the development and while about ten APC governorship aspirants were at the state capital, Awka, addressing the media over the non-conduct of the primaries, the Returning Officer for the APC primary in Anambra, Dapo Abiodun, who is the governor of Ogun State, went ahead at another location in Awka, to announce Senator Uba as the winner of the exercise.

One of the APC governorship aspirants, George Moghalu had approached the court, challenging the nomination of Senator Uba as the candidate of the party, arguing that the party did not conduct any primaries in the state on the 26th of June 2021.

Speaking with TNC correspondent today in Awka, the Deputy Director, Senator Andy Uba Governorship Campaign Organization (SAUGCO), Ikechukwu Emeka Onyia said they are challenging the judgement at the appellate court.

He accused the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA of doing everything possible to take Senator Uba and APC out of the tribunal, knowing fully well that they have a bad case.

“While we remain law abiding in the face of the latest development, it is rather not surprising to many that the APGA members could turn themselves as the spokespersons of the Federal High Court with their tented report about the judgment and abuse of our the party, APC with a view to blur and distort this grave miscarriage of justice because they (APGA) are to be the direct beneficiaries of judgement.

”The APGA part in this script appears very glaring.

“Of course, they are aware that they have a bad case in the tribunal and are doing everything possible to take Andy Uba and APC out from the tribunal, but they will fail.

“We are not surprised that APGA members are celebrating the Justice Ekwo judgement like a child that received Christmas clothes from his father.

“They believe that the judgement will stop Andy Uba from proving his petition at the tribunal.

“The good thing is that this is not the last court in this instance.

“We are heading to appeal court to prove them wrong,” he said.

The group urged the APGA-led government in the State to keep herself busy with challenges facing the state than investing on ‘Operation Stop Andy Uba’ dance.