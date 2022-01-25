The Senator Andy Uba Governorship Campaign Organisation (SAUGCO) on Monday lashed out at Anambra Governor-Elect, Professor Chukwuma Soludo over his proposed plans to terminate all revenue contracts in the state on the morning of his inauguration.

Revenue diversion, menace of touts and cultism have been major issues that bedeviled the state revenue collection system under the administration of incumbent governor, Chief Willie Obiano.

Soludo had over the weekend, at the inaugural session of an 80-member Anambra 2022 Governorship Transition Committee he appointed, said he will cancel all the contracts for revenue collection on the 17th of March, the day he will be sworn in.

But according to Ikechukwu Onyia, the Deputy Director of SAUGCO, Soludo should have waited to come into office and understand the system before making such utterances.

He questioned what the duty of the 80-member transition committee Soludo set up will be when he is already issuing directives on a matter the transition committee ought to look into and advise him on.

In his opinion, Soludo is starting on a wrong footing and appears to be more interested in media hypes than real issues.

“While I am not a fan of Obiano, it is wrong for an incoming administration to talk about canceling contracts he has not studied to know if it is benefiting the state or not.

“We are worried that Prof Soludo spent so much time educating his oversized committee and the media on the name to call him.

“He ended up telling them that he won’t allow anyone to call him ‘Your Excellency’ and all that.

“The question is, how will that solve problems facing Anambra?” he queried.

Onyia also faulted the 80-member committee set up by Soludo for the smooth transition of power from incumbent governor Obiano’s administration to his government, saying the number is rather too large.

“It is important to note that Soludo is part of the outgoing administration and should stop sounding as if he is just coming into the system.

“It was Soludo that made the popular statement on Obiano administration –‘if Not broken, why fix it’, acknowledging that the administration was doing so well.

“Prof Soludo is already talking too much and that’s a wrong sign.

“History has proven that whenever a new governor comes into office in Nigeria and is more interested in the official title he will be called, he will end up with the title while the state ends up regretting,” Onyia alluded.