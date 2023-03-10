The Seven-time Champions, Flying Eagles, have won the Bronze medal after a convincing victory over Tunisia today. The Flying Eagles, who defeated Tunisia by 4-0 failed to reach the final following the 1-0 defeat they suffered to The Gambia.

Ibrahim Mohammed opened the scoring chart in the 9th minute. Gent forward Ahmed Abdullahi made it 2-0 just a minute into the second half. Jude Sunday scored a brace 49th and 90th minutes respectively.

Senegal and The Gambia will battle in the final tomorrow.

