Monday, June 13, 2022
U.S. judge rules out rape lawsuit against Cristiano Ronaldo

U.S. judge rules out rape lawsuit against Cristiano Ronaldo

Oladimeji Adeoye

Oladimeji Adeoye

‏In 2009 Ronaldo was accused of rape by a Nevada woman Kathryn Mayorga who he met in a nightclub of Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. Ronaldo and Kathryn agreed to have consensual sex in a hotel the same night, only for Kathryne to accuse Ronaldo of rape, which the Portuguese forward denied.

Ronaldo in an interview with UK television said, “It makes you feel so bad… In the news, they speak about Cristiano Ronaldo, this and that. You listen to your kids coming down the stairs, and you change the channel because I was embarrassed. I feel embarrassed.”

According to Four Four Two magazine, Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United had revived the rape allegations case.

The lawsuit attempted an additional payout after Ronaldo had already paid the woman $375,000 following her claim he raped her in Las Vegas in 2009.

US District Judge Jennifer Dorsey kicked the case out of court on Friday over the way documents were obtained, according to Sky Sports.

In her ruling, the judge said: “I find that the procurement and continued use of these documents was bad faith”.

“Simply disqualifying Stovall will not cure the prejudice to Ronaldo because the misappropriated documents and their confidential contents have been woven into the very fabric of [the plaintiff’s] claims.

