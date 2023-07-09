Path The News Chronicle » Sports » U-23 AFCON: Morocco defeats Egypt to win their first in history

U-23 AFCON: Morocco defeats Egypt to win their first in history

Oladimeji Adeoye July 9, 2023 0

The Young Atlas Lion made history last night after beating Egypt in an extra time contest in the final at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

The power-packed final went in favour of Young Atlas after Oussama Targhalline scored in the 105+4 minute, ending the hope of 10-man Egypt who fought tirelessly. The 120-minute game ended 2-1 after the 1-1 full-time results.

Mali beat Guinea to the bronze medal after an intense 90 minutes filled with missed chances.

