U-23 AFCON: Morocco defeats Egypt to win their first in history

The Young Atlas Lion made history last night after beating Egypt in an extra time contest in the final at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

The power-packed final went in favour of Young Atlas after Oussama Targhalline scored in the 105+4 minute, ending the hope of 10-man Egypt who fought tirelessly. The 120-minute game ended 2-1 after the 1-1 full-time results.

Mali beat Guinea to the bronze medal after an intense 90 minutes filled with missed chances.

