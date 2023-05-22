U-20 FIFA WORLD CUP: Flying Eagles open campaign with victory over Dominican Republic

The Flying Eagles opened their campaign in the ongoing U-20 World Cup with a victory over the Dominican Republic last night in Argentina. Ladan Bosso’s boys sailed by a 2-1 scoreline full-time.

Rosario Pena’s own goal in the 31st minute of the first half handed the Eaglets their first goal. Azcona leveled from the spot kick for the Dominican Republic, but they were put into an unfortunate scene after Adeniran Lawal grabbed Eaglet’s winner in the 70th minute.

Nigeria and Italy won their first games in the group D, meaning Italy are top and Eaglet sits in the second position with the same points.

They will face Italy on Wednesday for their second game.

Oladimeji Adeoye

