The young Lions of Teranga last night defeated The Gambia to claim their first-ever gold medal in the U-20 African Cup of Nations. Senegal won the continental title unbeaten in all games in the tournament.

Senegal has done a massive clearing in the continental tournaments from last year, winning the AFCON, Beach Soccer, CHAN, and now the U-20 AFCON.

Senegal scored early in the first half and early in the second half to claim a convincing victory over the Gambia.

The Young Lions also cleared all individuals awards of the best player of the tournament, the best goalkeeper award, and the top scorer award.

