The five-time U-20 African Champions opened their campaign for this year’s tournament with a defeat to Senegal. The Ladan Bosso boys despite putting up a hard fight still could not salvage a point for themselves.

Ladan Bosso had been forced to make changes starting from the 43rd minute, Daniel Daga of Dakadda FC was replaced by Nicholas Jonathan. In the 52nd minute, two changes were made: Emma Uchegbu of Plateau United replaced Rilwanu Sarki, and Sunday Jude replaced Muhammad Ibrahim.

KAA Gent forward Ahmed Abdullahi who came in to replace Adams in the 74th minute received a second yellow and was sent out.

Souleymane Faye’s 40th-minute strike separated both sides after full-time. The 1-0 victory over Flying Eagles fires Ivory Coast to the top of the group, while Flying Eagles settle at the bottom of the group with zero points.

Egypt and Mozambique earned one point each after playing a barren draw in the first game of the group. Senegal tops the group with three points, while Nigeria sits at the bottom of the log.

