The Flying Eagles of Nigeria made it to the last four in the ongoing U-20 AFCON in Egypt. They defeated Uganda by a slim victory in the quarter-final. The seven-time winner has qualified to the last 4 featuring in every knockout stage of the tournament since 2005 till date.

The first-half own goal from Uganda’s midfielder Ibrahim Juma in the 30th minute helped the Eagles with a 1-0 lead in the first half. The second half ended without a goal being registered from both teams.

They will battle Senegal who has not lost nor drawn a game for the last two in their next encounter in the semi-finals.

