The Flying Eagles of Nigeria have been knocked out of the ongoing U-20 African Cup of Nations in Egypt. The seven times champions fell to a narrow defeat suffered against The Gambia and have ended their pursuit for the number 8.

The Flying Eagles conceded an early goal, which was scored just seven minutes into the encounter. They strived with so much effort to neutralize the goal but were put away by Gambia’s solidified defence. Fortunately, Flying Eagles earned a penalty which was missed by Gent forward Ahmed Abdullahi in the 86th minute.

The Gambia will play in the final against Senegal, who defeated Tunisia by a convincing 3-0 score.

