U-17 AFCON: Nigeria eliminated by the young Stallions of Burkina Faso

May 12, 2023

The Golden Eaglets were defeated last night in the knockout stage of the U-17 AFCON by the young Stallions of Burkina Faso. Nigeria failed to make it through to the semi-finals following a 2-1 scoreline at full-time. They will also miss out on the U-17 FIFA World Cup, which is scheduled for this year in Peru.

Aboubacar Camara’s brace was enough to send Burkina Faso into the last four. The youngster scored in the first half and completed his brace in the secthroughlf through the spot kick.

Abubakar Abdullahi in the 67th minute scored to build up hopes for Nigeria, who became resilient until it was full-time, but unfortunately for them, Burkina Faso’s defense remained solid and held on to the 2–1 result.

Morocco, Mali, Senegal, and Burkina Faso are the African representatives in this year’s U-17 World Cup in Peru.

In two days all these four teams will battle their way to the final as terrific Senegal will battle Burkina Faso, Morocco, and Mali will lock horns for that spot.

