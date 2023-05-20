U-17 AFCON FINAL – Senegal triumphs over Morocco to claim their first title

The Young Lion of Teranga last night claimed their first-ever U-17 African Cup of Nations after beating Morocco in the final. Senegal has made tremendous achievements in the past two years, winning the AFCON, Beach Soccer, CHAN, U-20 AFCON, and now U-17 AFCON. What a memorable and remarkable year it has been for Senegal, who won most of those titles for the first time in their history.

Abdelhamid Boudlal’s perfectly timed header made the difference at the break, giving Atlas of Lions the first-half lead and becoming the first goal Senegal will concede since the start of the tournament. Resilient Senegal took two late minute goals of 80 and 83 minutes to score an equalizer and a winner which was masterminded by the tournament’s top scorer Amara Diouf. Senegal won the final by 2-1 at full-time following their spirited comeback.

A few awards were given last night after the grand finale in Algeria:

Amara Diouf earned the Golden Boot award following his 6 goals in the tournament.

Morocco’s coach, Said Chiba, was nominated for the coach of the tournament.

Souleymane Alio of Senegal is the Man of the Competition.

Serigne Diouf, Senegal’s goalkeeper, wins the Best Goalkeeper award.

Team fair play goes to the Young Atlas Lions, of Morocco.

The Golden Eaglets, who were eliminated by Burkina Faso in the Semi-final knock round, were nominated for the Group stage team fair play.

