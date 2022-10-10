The Ogun State Police Command said it has arrested two suspected internet fraudsters, popularly known as “Yahoo Boys” for allegedly killing a forty (40) years old man, Abdullahi Azeez.The suspects are Friday Abinya Odeh, 21 years old, and Poso Idowu 20 years.The command disclosed this in a statement posted on its Twitter handle on Sunday.

The statement said the suspects killed the victim and cut his body into pieces for a money-making ritual.It said the duo were arrested following a report lodged at Owode Egba divisional headquarters on the 9th of June 2022 by the relations of the victim, who reported that the victim left his home in the Kobape area on the 8th of June 2022 and did not return since then. “Upon the report, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, directed the anti-kidnapping unit of the state Criminal Investigation Departments to take over the investigation and unravel the mystery behind the sudden disappearance of the man,” the statement reads.

“In compliance with the CP’s directive, the SP Taiwo Opadiran led team subsequently embarked on a technical and intelligence-based investigation which led them to the hideout of Friday Abinya Odeh on the 22nd of September 2022, where the Airtel Sim card of the victim was recovered.”His arrest led to the apprehension of his accomplice Poso Idowu.”The statement further said, “On interrogation, the suspects confessed that they kidnapped the victim on the 8th of June 2022 at kobape area, at about 7:30 pm, from where they forcefully took him to the bush, killed him, and cut his body into pieces.

“They confessed further that it was one herbalist simply identified as Arab money who they claimed to have contacted on Facebook that prescribed the ritual for them”All efforts to recover the remains of the victim proved abortive as the suspects claimed to have disposed of it. “Meanwhile, CP Lanre Bankole has directed that the suspects be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded.”