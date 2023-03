Two persons have been reportedly shot dead and a building set on fire at Mosogar community, Ethiope West council area of Delta state.

At Amukpe, Sapele LGA, a youth reportedly lost his hand during a clash in one of the polling units in the area.

It was gathered that the burnt building is owned by a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Wilson Omene.

More details are being anticipated as violence were recorded in some parts of Delta State.