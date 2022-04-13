Two Reverend Sisters, Three Others Burnt To Ashes In Fatal Crash In Anambra

Two Reverend Sisters whose names were not disclosed, their driver and a husband and wife have been burnt to ashes, after their vehicles collided around the Nawfia axis of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway, Anambra state.

The accident was said to have occurred in the evening of yesterday at about 7pm.

The vehicles involved in the crash included a Toyota Highlander with registration number, BMR570BE, occupied by Mr Emmanuel Okeke, a former Anambra State Government Storekeeper and the wife and a Toyota Hiace Bus with no registration number.

TNC Investigations revealed that the Reverend Sisters, who are the Principal and Bursar of Handmaids Secondary School, Amansea, Awka North LGA, and their driver, were traveling to Amansea in a Toyota Hiace bus belonging to the school.

They were said to be returning from Ifite-Ogwari, in Ayamelum Council Area of the state, where they went to purchase bags of rice for the school.

According to a statement by the spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC in Anambra, Margaret Onabe, the bus driver was on speed, lost control, and rammed into the Highlander from behind, crashed and the both vehicles caught fire.

She said the entire five persons involved in the crash, compromising 2male adults and 3 female adults were burnt completely.

Onabe also revealed that the FRSC Rescue team from RS5.3 Sector Command Awka are currently on ground managing traffic and ensuring obstruction caused by the crash is removed.

“The FRSC Sector Commander in Anambra, Adeoye Irelewuyi commiserates with the families of the dead victims.

“He equally warns motorists in Anambra to avoid over-speeding and ensure they keep to recommended speed limit.

When TNC correspondent visited the scene of the crash at about 8am this morning, he met with a younger brother to the former Anambra State government storekeeper, Mr Ifeanacho Okeke.

He disclosed that after the administration of former Governor Willie Obiano, the deceased relocated to their village at Nsugbe in Anambra East Council Area, where he was trying to reorganize themselves and get something doing.

“It was around 5pm yesterday that I called my brother and we spoke.

“Around 9pm, I called him again but his phone lines and those of his wife were off.

“We then began to search for them, leading to this sad discovery early this morning,” he lamented.

Also speaking, a supposed eyewitness, Mr. Chinecherem Okonkwo from Nawfia, said he arrived the accident scene last night during light rainfall when the vehicles were still burning, but it was late for any meaningful help.

Like this: Like Loading...