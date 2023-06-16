Path The News Chronicle » Sports » Two Players Suspended Indefinitely For Assaulting Referees in the Nigerian League

Oladimeji Adeoye June 16, 2023 0
Nigerian League

Aminu Yahaya and David Peters, players from Edel FC in the second tier of the Nigeria National League, have received an indefinite suspension from the Nigerian League. This punishment comes after they physically attacked referee Charwal Wilfred following the conclusion of the last group B4 match of the Southern Conference in the Nigeria National League (NNL) at Awka City Stadium, Anambra State.

According to NNL, the summary jurisdiction on the players was taken after NNL established the players’ action breached relevant portions of the rule book.

Edel FC lost 0-1 to Giant Brillars of Enugu in the encounter, a development that did not go down well with supporters and players of the team.

They accused the match officials of taking unfavourable decisions against them, the situation saw the referees beaten and in the process broke the head of the centre referee, Mr. Charwal Wilfred of Delta referee Council.

We Supported Abbas/Kalu to Give Incoming Govt Smooth Take-Off – LP House of Reps Caucus
NNL has equally directed Edel to produce and identify the fan sported in the viral video footage that broke the head of Charwal directly, and went further to ban the supporters of Edel for all NNL activities.

Subsequently, Edel is to forfeit 3 points and 3 goals from their accrued points on the League table, this is a further stipulation of the NNL rules and regulations guiding the 2022/2023 season.

More so, Edel FC is to pay the sum of N1,100,000.00 (One Million, one hundred thousand Naira) as fines for assaults and violence by supporters of Edel FC including the treatment of the injured referee.

The compliance and Disciplinary unit of NNL ended with a stern warning to Anambra Football Association and Edel FC to always ensure the provision of effective security at all times.

