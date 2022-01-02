Bandit terrorists have released two more kidnapped students of Bethel Baptist High School at Maraban Damishi in Kaduna State.

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna State, Rev. Joseph John Hayab, made the disclosure on Saturday.

He disclosed that one of the students was freed on December 28, 2021, while the other student was released on January 1, 2022.

Hayab stated that only one student is still with the bandits, adding that efforts are being made to secure the release of the student.

The CAN chairman in Kaduna, therefore, revealed that a total of 120 students of Bethel Baptist High School have so far been released by the bandits.

“The number of the released students includes one student, who was freed on December 28, 2021, and another one who was freed on January 1.

“With the release of these two students, a total of 120 students have regained their freedom so far and only one student is still with the bandits,” he said.

Recall that 121 students were abducted during an invasion of the school in Chikun Local Government Area of the state by bandits on July 5, 2021.