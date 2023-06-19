Two men arraigned for receiving stolen tyre rims and trailer tank

Two men, Taiwo Ogunranti, 51 and Ibrahim Bamidele, 42, Monday, appeared before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court for allegedly receiving stolen trailer tyre rims and a tank.

The Prosecuting Counsel, Mr M. R. Faremi, told the court that the defendants and others standing trial in Charge No: MIF/53c/2023, committed the crime between July 21 and 22, 2022 at Trailer Park Ondo Road, Ile-Ife.

Faremi alleged that the defendants conspired among themselves to commit a felony to wit: Stealing.

He alleged that Ogunranti received four stolen trailer tyre rims from one Surajudeen Sanusi at the rate of N92, 000, bought by the original owner at the rate N272, 000, knowing the same to be stolen items. The prosecutor said the offence contravened the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge of conspiracy and receiving stolen items.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Abdulfatai Oyedeji and B.T. Aderogba, both pleaded for the bail of the defendants in the most liberal terms.

They promised that their clients would not jump bail but would provide substantial sureties.

Magistrate Abosede Sarumi, granted the bail of the defendants in the sum of N1 million, with one surety each in like sum. However, the case was adjourned to July 19, 2023

