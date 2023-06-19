Path The News Chronicle » News » Crime » Two men arraigned for receiving stolen tyre rims and trailer tank

Two men arraigned for receiving stolen tyre rims and trailer tank

Kunle Dada June 19, 2023 0
Two men arraigned
 Two men, Taiwo Ogunranti, 51 and Ibrahim Bamidele, 42, Monday, appeared before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court for allegedly receiving stolen trailer tyre rims and a tank.
The Prosecuting Counsel, Mr M. R. Faremi, told the court that the defendants and others standing trial in Charge No: MIF/53c/2023, committed the crime between July 21 and 22, 2022 at Trailer Park Ondo Road, Ile-Ife.
 Faremi alleged that the defendants conspired among themselves to commit a felony to wit: Stealing.
He alleged that Ogunranti received four stolen trailer tyre rims from one Surajudeen Sanusi at the rate of N92, 000, bought by the original owner at the rate N272, 000, knowing the same to be stolen items. The prosecutor said the offence contravened the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.
The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge of conspiracy and receiving stolen items.
The Defence Counsel, Mr Abdulfatai Oyedeji and B.T. Aderogba, both pleaded for the bail of the defendants in the most liberal terms.
They promised that their clients would not jump bail but would provide substantial sureties.
Magistrate Abosede Sarumi, granted the bail of the defendants in the sum of N1 million, with one surety each in like sum. However, the case was adjourned to July 19, 2023

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags:

More Stories

Nigerian high profile University in the mud as undergraduate involved in money laundering is jailed

Francis Francis June 17, 2023 0
Ex-Federal law maker

Ex-Federal law maker bags 5 yrs imprisonment over N212m fraud

Kunle Dada June 16, 2023 0
Fake Bureau De Change

Fake Bureau De Change operator jailed for $169,350 scam

Kunle Dada June 16, 2023 0
Anambra Govt Arrests Moniepoint Staff

Anambra Govt Arrests Moniepoint Staff for Alleged Diversion of Taxes, Levies

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 16, 2023 0
stealing two sheep

Man docked for stealing two sheep in Ibadan

Kunle Dada June 10, 2023 0
Vandalizing EEDC Property

Varsity Undergraduate, Four Others Nabbed for Vandalizing EEDC Property

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 10, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Education Loan Scheme

Issues with Tinubu’s Education Loan Scheme

Jideofor Adibe June 20, 2023 0
President Tinubu and the Emerging Nigerian Ideal

BREAKING: President Bola Tinubu Sacks All Service Chiefs 

Adekunle Taofeek June 19, 2023 0
River Niger and River Benue

Kwara Indigenes die trying to save children: Travelling the Niger River

Esther Salami June 19, 2023 0
Two men arraigned

Two men arraigned for receiving stolen tyre rims and trailer tank

Kunle Dada June 19, 2023 0
Sarkodie impregnated me

Sarkodie impregnated me, refused to accept responsibility – Yvonne Nelson

Augustina John June 19, 2023 0