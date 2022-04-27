Two IPOB/ ESN Gunmen Killed In Gun Duel With Army Troops In Imo, Weapons Recovered

The Nigerian Army says its troops of 34 Artillery Brigade, have neutralized two gun men and arrested four other members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network (ESN).

A statement on Tuesday by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the gunmen were killed on Monday, in a fierce gun battle along Orlu – Orsu Road.

It said the troops, while on routine patrol, made contact with elements of IPOB/ESN around the general area of Aluminium Company and All Saints Church.

“On sighting the patrol team, the criminal elements opened fire and launched grenade attack on the troops.

“The vigilant troops responded with superior fire-power, neutralizing two of the criminal elements, compelling others to flee in disarray.

“In a hot pursuit that followed the encounter, troops arrested four of the fleeing gunmen and recovered one AK 47 rifle, two magazines, one Police grenade launcher, two Baofeng communication radios, five mobile phones, one IPOB Beret, two motorcycles, four SIM cards, five wallets containing different ID cards, afrodisiac, charms and the sum of sixteen thousand four hundred and sixty naira only,” the statement said.

The Army spokesperson said preliminary investigation on the suspects’ mobile phones, revealed gory pictures and videos depicting scenes of cold blooded murders, corpses displayed in shrines and other heinous atrocities committed by the criminals.

