Two persons were on Friday confirmed dead following the collapse of a building at Kubwa, a suburb in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

The incident was reported to have occurred some minutes before midnight on Thursday.

According to preliminary reports from the FCT Department for Development Control, the building was on a swampy area and the right materials were not used in the construction.

Six persons were said to have been rescued and two others trapped in the collapsed building which is reported to be under construction.

Rescue operation had continued since Thursday night to rescue the two trapped persons among who was the security man at the building identified as Baba.

Briefing newsmen at the scene, the Director General of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Alhaji Abbas Idriss confirmed that two persons fatally injured in the incident have died.

He informed that the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Kubwa District Hospital mortuary.

“The rescue operation at the collapsed site came to an end with 5 number of persons rescued alive.

“3 suffered various degrees of injuries, while 2 persons were unhurt and discharged from the Kubwa District Hospital,” he said.

Alhaji Idriss said two persons were fatally injured and their bodies were deposited at the General Hospital, Kubwa.

“Their relatives have been identified and were making arrangements for their burial,” he revealed.